Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2023–2024 Rushden Mayor’s Awards took place at Rushden Hall on Tuesday (April 16) with the winners being recognised for their hard work and positive impact in the local community.

People were invited to nominate their peers to be recognised for their good deeds or positive impact on the town, with two recipients attending the presentation ceremony yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her opening speech on the night, mayor Tracey Smith said: “It's where we get to award individuals for their service or unconditional kindness to our community. Every year we as a council are inundated with nominations and to those who weren’t successful this year please keep doing what you’re doing as our community still need you.”

Winners Todd Tompkins and Ian Griffiths alongside mayor Tracey Smith and the people who nominated them

The winners were invited to the presentation ceremony, alongside those who nominated them for the honour.

Ian Griffiths of Beat Route Radio

Sharon Conway, a fellow presenter at Beat Route Radio nominated Ian Griffiths for the award, saying: “As one of the originals I can say first-hand how much Ian Griffiths has done for the community through Beat Route Radio.

“Not only has he helped many of the presenters themselves through tough times, he has worked tirelessly for the community. He is determined that community should be at the heart of what the station is about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beat Route Radio has been going strong for six years, providing live, local programming as well as broadcasting from events such as Party in the Park, the Higham Ferrers Sparkle, and more. Ian has been there since the beginning, being one of the original presenters making strides to showcase local music talent and championing the local community.

Mayor Tracey Smith credited his ‘round the clock voice so nobody feels alone in this town’, adding: "Ian may be a Scouser, but has Rushden now in his heart. Liverpool's loss is definitely our gain.”

Ian admitted to being ‘embarrassed’ receiving the accolade, but gave credit to those he works with, saying: “Without everyone else turning up, putting equipment together and requesting interviews, it wouldn’t really happen at all.

"Since I was told I’ve been dreading this evening, I don’t like being in the limelight, I like to push others into it because the volunteers make it all happen.”

Todd Tompkins of Titan Fitness Boxing Academy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When presenting Todd Tompkins with the award, mayor Tracey Smith said: “When myself and my consort met this young man his passion and dedication to improve young lives in this community moved us both. A young amateur boxer at the time had a vision to ask kids to stop carrying knives and put their energy into boxing so gave out boxing gloves for free. He then had his first professional fight and with his winnings bought bleed kits for places around Rushden.”

Titan Fitness Boxing Academy’s Boxingbola provides free boxing gloves to young people with the hope of getting kids off the streets and into the gym, encouraging them to channel their energy into something positive. Its reach extends to hosting free pop-up sessions at places like Asda, Rushden Lakes and Higham Ferrers Market, and providing bleed kits to parts of the town to help combat critical injuries caused by knife crime.

Todd Tompkins is the owner of Titan Fitness Boxing Academy, and has been instrumental in making Boxingbola so successful.

On receiving the award, Todd said: “It’s overwhelming.

"It’s hard to see the picture when you’re in it. When you get an award and people are saying all these nice things, I’m just doing it, it’s my passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad