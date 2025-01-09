Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Titan Fitness owner and local star, Todd Tompkins, will compete in his fourth professional fight on February 22 after what has been a busy 2024 for the gym.

Todd Tompkins, a super-middleweight, is currently 3-0 as a professional fighter after having debuted in March, but remains ever-committed to the fight outside of the ring with charitable efforts in the community, using boxing as a means to help local people.

He said: “It’s been a very positive year.

“Everything is going fantastically in the gym, the fanbase is growing and growing. What I’m doing is inspiring people to get up in a morning and go on a run. I see it, 100 per cent. After every fight, I have more people coming into the gym.

Todd Tompkins is hoping to make it 4-0 as a professional on February 22

“All I ever wanted to do was have one pro fight, that was all I wanted. To think I’m taking part in my fourth is a bit overwhelming.

“I need to keep boxing, I want to keep boxing – losses don’t matter to me. I want to box until I can’t box any more, I’m here for the long run.

“Whatever opportunities come, I’ll take them.”

Titan Fitness had a busy 2024 having launched ‘Boxingbola’, a charity aimed at helping to combat knife crime, and spending time delivering classes at schools and community events using a converted builder’s truck as a mobile boxing facility.

For his efforts in the community, Todd picked up an award from the then-mayor of Rushden, Tracey Smith, who admitted to being moved by his ‘his passion and dedication to improve young lives in this community.’

In December, we named him as one of our Stars of 2024.

A key goal for Todd as he approaches his next bout at Coventry’s Sports Connexion on February 22 is to one day headline a pro show in Rushden which he described as ‘a dream’, giving something back to the town he calls home.

The proceeds from the fight will go towards funding new equipment to help continue to deliver free sessions throughout 2025.

Todd added: “You never stop learning.

“I’m a sponge, taking everything in. I’m learning in a gym packed with top fighters and it’s a privilege to learn alongside fighters such as Sam Eggington and Shakan Pitters with what they’ve done.

“It’s still a learning game, it’s a game where it could all be over in your next fight, where you don’t count your chickens until they’ve hatched. I’m not getting carried away, I’ll keep doing my bit, keep providing entertainment, keep inspiring people.”