From Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden, we have loved looking back at stories featured in the Northants Telegraph over the past 12 months of amazing people who go the extra mile, support those in need or are an inspiration to others.
These are the people who really make this part of the world a better place.
This year we have a Pride of Britain winner, a world champion and an MBE recipient.
We also have two life-saving heroes and a family who are campaigning to improve water safety after tragically losing their son this year.
Every one of our stars of 2024 have made a difference to the lives of others and we are proud to have shared their stories with our readers during the year.
And we will continue to share plenty of stories like this in 2025 so if you have a tale to tell, get in touch by emailing [email protected].
1. Stars of 2024
Just some of the Northants Telegraph's Stars of 2024! Photo: National World
2. Stars of 2024: Todd Tompkins
Todd Tompkins set up Titan Fitness Boxing Academy in Rushden. The academy’s Boxingbola provides free boxing gloves to young people with the hope of getting kids off the streets and into the gym, encouraging them to channel their energy into something positive. Its reach extends to hosting free pop-up sessions at places like Asda, Rushden Lakes and Higham Ferrers Market, and providing bleed kits to parts of the town to help combat critical injuries caused by knife crime. Todd has achieved something quite special and he is such an amazing role model for youngsters in Rushden. It is no surprise at all that he was one of the winners of this year's Rushden Mayor’s Awards in recognition of his hard work and positive impact in the local community. Photo: File picture
3. Stars of 2024: Denise Mackay
Denise Mackay of Johnny's Happy Place was the community hero chosen by residents to switch on Kettering's Christmas lights this year. Hosted at the Keystone centre in Rockingham Road, Johnny’s Happy Place was set up by Johnny Mackay’s family after he took his own life in 2014, aged 29. Family and friends wanted to open an area dedicated to supporting people like Johnny and it has gone from strength to strength since then, helping countless people, many of whom may have had nowhere else to turn. Many people nominated Denise for the honour of switching on the town's Christmas lights and rightfully so - she is an absolute star! Photo: National World
4. Stars of 2024: Simon Bonanno
Simon Bonanno intervened in a fight and helped save a man’s life, leading to him being awarded a Testimonial on Vellum by the Royal Humane Society. On January 13 this year, he was in The Railway Inn in Rushden when a man was stabbed. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to stumble back into the pub where he then started to go in and out of consciousness. Mr Bonanno recognised the severity of the situation, applying direct pressure to the catastrophic bleed while the emergency services were called. When the police arrived, Mr Bonanno quickly pointed out to officers that the man had an arterial bleed which needed urgent medical attention and assisted them in administering first aid while waiting for paramedics. Thanks to Mr Bonanno’s quick thinking, the victim was rushed to hospital and into surgery, with doctors stating his swift actions had saved the man’s life. What a guy! Photo: Northants Police
