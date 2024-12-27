4 . Stars of 2024: Simon Bonanno

Simon Bonanno intervened in a fight and helped save a man’s life, leading to him being awarded a Testimonial on Vellum by the Royal Humane Society. On January 13 this year, he was in The Railway Inn in Rushden when a man was stabbed. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to stumble back into the pub where he then started to go in and out of consciousness. Mr Bonanno recognised the severity of the situation, applying direct pressure to the catastrophic bleed while the emergency services were called. When the police arrived, Mr Bonanno quickly pointed out to officers that the man had an arterial bleed which needed urgent medical attention and assisted them in administering first aid while waiting for paramedics. Thanks to Mr Bonanno’s quick thinking, the victim was rushed to hospital and into surgery, with doctors stating his swift actions had saved the man’s life. What a guy! Photo: Northants Police