New Rushden toy shop enjoys successful opening day as queues stretch out the door

Trains and Bricks, a new toy shop in Hamblin Court, Rushden, opened on Saturday, with keen shoppers lining up outside wanting to get a glimpse of its exclusive offerings.

The shop, which was opened by local toy collector and seller Steven Shooter, has found a home in Hamblin Court, just off the High Street.

Inside, racking is piled high with toy sets from the likes of Hot Wheels, The Polar Express and more, hoping to be a more niche alternative to Osborne’s, which has long held a spot in the town centre.

Speaking about the opening, Steven said: “I’m feeling good, I was expecting a few people so it’s not surprising.

Trains and Bricks opened on Saturday, September 6

"A lot of people have come from far and wide, there aren’t many locals.

"It’s a cherry on the cake of the web business.”

Queues were out the door on Saturday, September 6, with people coming from all around to catch a glimpse at train sets and toys, many of which have been imported from abroad, and can only be found at the shop or on Steven’s online store.

Rushden is fast becoming a hot spot for toy shops, as The Entertainer will come to Rushden Lakes in the near future. Trains and Bricks, however, has more of an emphasis on train sets, Lumibricks and Mega Construx.

Steven is ‘confident’ the success will continue.

Trains and Bricks will be open during limited hours through the week as Steven’s commitment to online sales remains. As such, Trains and Bricks will be open from 10am until 3pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tom Marshall has long been a patron of Steven’s online storefront, Tootally Thomas and Tootally Bricks, and drove two hours from his home in Lincoln to be at the opening of the shop.

He said: “For me, it’s to see the sort of stuff that’s not on sale in the UK. It’s a chance to see what’s available around the world.

"It’s worth it to support Steven.”