Location of The Entertainer at Rushden Lakes revealed - as Early Learning Centre also confirms involvement

By William Carter
Published 16th Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
The Entertainer confirmed it is coming ‘soon’ to Rushden Lakes, and new plans have indicated it will take over the unit previously occupied by AJ Cycles.

The Entertainer announced it would be opening a new store at Rushden Lakes in June, citing a job listing for a store manager.

An online advert says: “Be part of something exciting – we're opening a brand new store at Rushden Lakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At The Entertainer, we’re looking for a committed and energetic store manager to launch and lead our brand new store in Rushden Lakes."

AJ Cycles closed in January this year, and The Entertainer is set to take its spot at Rushden Lakesplaceholder image
AJ Cycles closed in January this year, and The Entertainer is set to take its spot at Rushden Lakes
placeholder image
Read More
Major toy retailer confirms new store opening at Rushden Lakes

According to plans submitted and validated by North Northants Council on August 12, signage for The Entertainer has been proposed for the unit which AJ Cycles had been in since the complex’s east terrace opened in July 2018.

AJ Cycles closed its doors in Rushden Lakes for good in January, however still operates a cycle hire service at Stanwick Lakes.

The Entertainer currently has 165 High Street shops including two county stores in Corby and Northampton, and the unit in Rushden Lakes will also include an Early Learning Centre (ELC), a well-known high street brand which is aimed at younger children.

The Entertainer describe the ELC as ‘perfect for littler ones’, and say it is ‘designed to develop key skills while providing lots of fun.’

Find the full application here.

Related topics:Early Learning CentreRushden LakesNorth Northants Council
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice