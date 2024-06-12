New Raunds Town App launched with everything you need to know about the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new town app has been launched for Raunds.

Raunds Town Council is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Raunds Town App, which is designed to ‘keep you informed, engaged and exploring everything our fantastic town has to offer.’

Those who download the app will be able to get push notifications, providing instant updates on council news, events and service updates straight to your phone.

The app will provide easy access to information, including details on council services, community notices, details of parks and play areas and more all in one place.

Raunds Town App is now available to download

Those with the app will be able to find out more about the town’s history with their heritage trails where you can discover hidden gems, historical landmarks, and stories that shaped Raunds into the town it is today.

The app will also help support local businesses with its directory where you can discover the various businesses Raunds has to offer.

The business directory will allow you to easily find shops, restaurants, cafes and services within the town.

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the council's environment, leisure and recreation committee, said: “We are excited to launch this new app as a way to further connect with our residents and provide them with a convenient and accessible way to stay informed and involved in the Raunds community.”

The app is available to download now.