The new skate park in Raunds’ Amos Lawrence Park remains on schedule as the foundations of the facility begin to take shape.

Having been approved in November last year, construction of the ramps began soon after, and when finished will include a pump track aimed at younger children and novices, as well as more conventional quarter-pipe ramps and other obstacles for local skaters.

Ground was broken on the project in November 2024, and after two months the project is ‘progressing smoothly and remains on schedule’ for a spring completion.

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of Raunds Town Council’s environment, leisure and recreation Committee said: “The skate park is a key part of the Town Council’s commitment to improving recreational opportunities in Raunds.

The park will include a new pump track, as well as a quarter pipe and other obstacles

"Seeing the progress first hand is incredibly rewarding, and I would like to thank the construction team at Bendcrete Skate Parks for their continued hard work to ensure that everything is completed to the highest standard.

"I know the community will be eager to enjoy this exciting new space when it opens in the spring.”

The skate park was part of a push to reinstate a purpose-built facility after the previous ramps on the site were decommissioned in 2020.

Ground was broken on the construction of the new park in November Credit: Raunds Town Council

Included in the designed by contractor Bendcrete Skate Parks, will be a new accessible footpath from the skate park to the car park, as well as a small seating area for the skatepark users and carers.

The existing car park will also be expanded from 28 spaces to 68 spaces.