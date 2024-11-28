The ceremonial turning of the sod for Raunds’ new skate park took place yesterday (November 27), officially beginning the construction of the facility that the mayor says will be a place where ‘creativity will flourish.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission was granted to turn a portion of Amos Lawrence Park into a set of ramps after the announcement in April 2021 that the previous facility would be demolished due to it being unsafe and considered beyond repair.

Now, work has begun to reinstate a space for local skaters to take up their hobby once again, this time with a skate park that features a ‘pump track’ aimed at younger children and novices, as well as more conventional quarter-pipe ramps and a more open-plan design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans also include an accessible footpath and an extension to the existing car park, designed to improve ease of access and convenience for visitors of the park between Stanwick and Raunds.

Ground has been broken on the new skate park in Amos Lawrence Park

The mayor of Raunds, Cllr Paul Byrne, was on hand to put the first spade into the ground for the project he hopes will be instrumental in ‘building a legacy.’

He said: “This moment represents more than just the start of construction, it symbolises the town council’s belief in investing in its people, and particularly investing in our youth.

"The skate park is a place where creativity will flourish, friendships will be forged, and energy will be released in the most thrilling and dynamic ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we turn the first sod today, we are not just breaking ground, we are building a legacy of inclusion, activity and pride in our town for generations to come.”

The new skate park in Amos Lawrence Park will include a 'pump track' for novice skaters

In his speech on the building site, the mayor extended a heartfelt thanks to sponsors, town councillors and other people who contributed to the project, including the skating community who ‘so passionately voiced their vision for this space.’

The project was in large part crowdfunded by the town council with the help of local people. A crowdfunding campaign served as the ‘last big push’ to raise the £280,000 needed to put the plan into action. An application was then submitted in June and approved on November 6.

Bendcrete, the contractor being used on the project, specialises in skate parks and pump tracks, and the town council hopes for the facility to be completed in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also at the ceremony were members of the Raunds Ramps Working Group, set up to oversee the development.

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the group, added: "This ground breaking marks an important step in delivering a fantastic facility that will serve the young – and young at heart – of Raunds for years to come.

"It’s been incredible to work with such a committed group of people to bring this project to fruition. I can’t wait to see local riders enjoying this space."