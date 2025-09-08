New online portal to make applying for Northamptonshire school places 'quicker and simpler'
From September 10, people will have access to the portal to apply for in-year school places, and apply for coordinated school places for reception, year 3, and year 7.
Parents can also use the portal to request an Education, Health and Care (EHC) assessment if there are concerns a child may have Special Educational Needs or Disabilities (SEND).
Cornelia Andrecut, executive director of children's services, for North Northamptonshire Council, said: “The Parent Portal is designed to put families first – giving them one simple, reliable place to manage all their education-related applications.
"By connecting these services in a single, secure system, we can improve communication, speed up decisions, and make the process much clearer for parents and carers.”
Registration on the Parent Portal is required before using the services, and once registered, parents and guardians can make and track applications at any time, from any device and receive updates securely.
The council hopes that in the future, the portal will allow parents to apply for free school meals, nursery funding and home to school transport.
A North Northants Council spokesman added: “North Northamptonshire Council’s Parent Portal makes it simpler, quicker, and more transparent for families to apply for school places, request support and access services without the need for multiple forms or separate systems.”
The portal can be found online here.