New Northamptonshire foodbank opened by mum given parcels to survive

A young mum given a lifeline by her community library has repaid the kindness shown to her by launching a new foodbank in Burton Latimer.

Lauren Morcombe, now 26, had to rely on the generosity of others to help feed her daughter, and herself, when she first became a parent.

When she found a job working as a library assistant, she seized the opportunity to help others in the town struggling to find food.

Starting with a table for food donations in Burton Latimer Community Library, she has now expanded the service, opening The Pantry, a free foodbank based in the High Street.

Lauren Morcombe in The Pantry in Burton Latimer/National World

Lauren said: “I used food parcels to survive. I was on benefits and food parcels for quite a few years. It’s embarrassing, even though you know it’s not your fault, you feel like a failure.

"The Pantry is really personal to me. I know a lot of people who are on foodbanks. They aren’t bad people – everyone is just one pay check from using them.”

Lauren works at the library next to the Harold Mason Centre where the new facility is based – open every Wednesday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

In her role she helps library users who seek advice, warmth and food, motivating her to do something practical.

Lauren Morcombe in The Pantry in Burton Latimer with volunteer Jan and staff from Keelings /National World

She said: “The library saved me. I was fed up of being at work and seeing people coming in starving. Food parcels are good but if you have no way of cooking you can’t use half the stuff.

“This way people have the choice of what they need.”

Produce has been donated by residents as well as local businesses Keelings, Morrisons and Weetabix. People will also be signposted to other services that may be able to help.

Providing space for The Pantry is Burton Latimer Town Council.

Lionel Thatcher, town clerk, said: “We are delighted. Lauren has put a lot of time and effort into this. We are amazed at the amount of produce that has been donated.”

Boosting the initiative is fresh produce suppliers Keelings, who already support Wellingborough Daylight Centre and the Hope Centre in Northampton.

Keelings managing director Charlie Heather said: “As part of our purpose Better Food, Better World, Keelings is committed to supporting our local communities, including this new initiative with Burton Latimer Pantry.

"We are delighted to support the Burton Latimer Pantry with fresh produce throughout 2025, which will support households in our local community.”

Town councillor Maggie Don has praised Lauren for setting up the service, but is upset the need is there.

She said: “She’s done a brilliant job. It makes me angry that we have to do this in 2025.”

Cllr Jan O'Hara, who represents Burton and Broughton on North Northants Council said: “It’s a wonderful community asset. It’s about mutual respect and helping each other out.

"It’s a wonderful initiative.”

With the number of donations already made, Lauren is already looking to increase storage.

She added: “It’s only small at the moment but hopefully we can build it to make it bigger.”