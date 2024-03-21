New MP Gen Kitchen visits SERVE in Rushden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elected just last month, the MP for Wellingborough and Rushden visited the charity’s offices in West Street, Rushden, and met the CEO Jess Slater, Chairperson of the trustees Anita Harvey and staff and volunteers from Canto Learning.

Ms Harvey said: “It was a pleasure to meet Gen and hear her vision for the area and to give us a chance to talk to her about the work SERVE does across the county in supporting our service users.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’d like to thank her for giving time out of her busy schedule to spend the afternoon with us, meet staff and learn more about the important contribution that SERVE makes to improving the lives of people living in Rushden, Wellingborough and the surrounding areas.”