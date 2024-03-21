New MP Gen Kitchen visits SERVE in Rushden
Elected just last month, the MP for Wellingborough and Rushden visited the charity’s offices in West Street, Rushden, and met the CEO Jess Slater, Chairperson of the trustees Anita Harvey and staff and volunteers from Canto Learning.
Ms Harvey said: “It was a pleasure to meet Gen and hear her vision for the area and to give us a chance to talk to her about the work SERVE does across the county in supporting our service users.’’
“We’d like to thank her for giving time out of her busy schedule to spend the afternoon with us, meet staff and learn more about the important contribution that SERVE makes to improving the lives of people living in Rushden, Wellingborough and the surrounding areas.”
SERVE was also mentioned in the MP’s maiden speech to the House of Commons and in an oral question.