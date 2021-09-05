Nene Valley Festival back to celebrate those linked by the river

As the tide of Covid-19 begins to turn and life returns to normal across the area, residents of Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond have been invited to celebrate this year’s Nene Valley Festival.

With more than 70 events planned from September 11 to September 19, the collaboration between North Northamptonshire Council, Destination Nene Valley, Nenescape Landscape Partnership and the National Lottery Heritage Fund will flood the area with a celebration of the heritage, culture and natural landscape that weaves through the rich countryside connecting Northampton and Peterborough.

Events range from farmers markets in the market town of Oundle, to live music, exhibitions, family fun and heritage fairs, so residents and visitors to the Nene will find something for everyone throughout the festival.

The Nene Valley Festival

Events will begin at Stanwick Lakes on September 11 with a celebration of the Settlers of the Nene project, which over the last few years has uncovered and interpreted the stories of the valley dating back 5,000 years.

Cllr Helen Howell, deputy leader and executive member at North Northamptonshire Council for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We are delighted to be delivering the Nene Valley Festival once again this year. The event will offer a diverse range of activities, which will inspire people to connect with the wildlife and heritage of the Nene Valley. The festival is spread over nine days with a variety of events throughout our region, there is something out there for everyone. We hope that our residents and visitors have a fantastic time celebrating everything that the local area has to offer.”

On Sunday, September 19, a medieval encampment and family fun heritage activities at Rushden Lakes will close the festival. The Heritage Family Fun Day will showcase archery and leather and coin stamping to build a picture of what life was really like when the Nene was first settled.

A highlight of the festival this year will be the premiere of “The Resilience of the Nene” during the festival. The short film by One to One Development Trust gives insight into what destinations along the River Nene contribute to the wellbeing of communities, how they are improving the natural environment, and celebrating local heritage during the Covid pandemic and for future generations.

Archery

The film features Northampton Marina, ecology work in Wellingborough, the Chester House Estate, Barnwell Country Park, Nene Park and the Nene Valley Railway.

Amanda Johnson, project manager for Nenescape said: “It has been a really tough 18-months on our projects but I am so proud of the work we have achieved in that time, from creating floating islands on the river at Wellingborough with the River Nene Regional Park and The Environment Agency to installing a new mooring at Chester House, the River Nene and its destinations are coming into their own and will only attract more and more people to celebrate our wonderful and unique landscape.”

Community groups and attractions in the area that are interested in running an event during the festival can still apply for grants of up to £500 via the Nene Valley website and a decision will be made within three days of your application. Applications are limited to one per event.

Other events include the Northampton Heritage Fair at Delapre Abbey on Sunday, September 12, Peterborough Cathedral tower tours, a heritage talk – the Source of the Sauces at Jeyes of Earls Barton on Monday, September 13, as well as a model weekend at Rushden Historical Transport Museum on September 18 and 19 and many outdoor activities with guided walks and tours.

There's a packed programme of events

For more information on events throughout the festival, visit the Destination Nene Valley website www.nenevalley.net.

Many events will be outdoors