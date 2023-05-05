The temporary sewage pipe in Stanton Cross will remain for a few days longer than expected with Anglian Water providing yet another, albeit short, delay.

Wellingborough’s new £1bn housing estate has been subject to a temporary overground sewage pipe since December 2022, meaning work has been undertaken to fix the existing system for six months, but it may finally be coming to an end.

In an update from Anglian Water in April, the completion date was pushed back to ‘the start of May’ after an initial estimated window of conclusion to be ‘by the end of March’.

However on May 5, a spokesperson from Anglian Water has now said: “Ise Valley overland pipes will be removed by the middle of May.

“The repair itself has been challenging and we encountered many unforeseen obstacles once we excavated under the ground, and needed to work carefully around other utilities.

"We have communicated fully with residents throughout this process and recently advised them as to this update.

“The pipe dismantling has now begun and whilst the structure was erected in a short space of time, the taking down needs to be slower.

The overground pipe in Wellingborough's Stanton Cross has been in operation since December 2022.

"We are taking sections of the estate one at a time to ensure a smooth transition.”

Work is taking place directly opposite homes in Bovis Homes’ Wendelburie Rise development.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph in April, a resident of Stanton Cross said: "I don’t want it next to my house, but if it’s a case of six months then so be it.”

They called it a ‘necessary evil’.

Now, Anglian Water adds: “We apologise for disruption to the residents and greatly appreciate their ongoing support and patience for what has been a difficult project right on their doorsteps.

"Their cooperation has meant we’ve been able to keep facilities running uninterrupted, and protect the wider environment.”