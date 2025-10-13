National Grid offering £5000 to Northamptonshire groups willing to help communities stay warm this winter

By William Carter
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:12 BST
National Grid is offering funding to charities and organisations in Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes to help tackle fuel poverty and keep people warm.

Money is being made available via National Grid’s Community Matters Fund to run warm spaces and improve the energy efficiency of community buildings –such as village halls– that are hosting them.

The company is also looking to support groups that are distributing items like blankets, insulated curtains and draught excluders for home use, and groups who are visiting isolated households to help people make their homes warmer and more energy efficient.

Ellie Patey, National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED)’s Social Impact Business Partner, said: “We want to support grassroots organisations that are looking to help people stay warm this winter, particularly those facing cost of living pressures.

National Grid's Community Matters Fund has awarded £11.8m to more than 2,100 grassroots organisations

“We’re keen to back projects delivering a legacy of support beyond the initial funding. For example, helping people save money on energy bills on an ongoing sustainable basis.”

The funding, which is open for applications until 5pm on 24 October, is part of NGED’s wider initiative to make £500,000 available through its Community Matters Fund this autumn.

Completed applications will be informed of the outcome of their application by late November, with funds distributed to successful applicants before December.

Projects must be delivered, and funding spent by 31 March 2026. Applications can be made online here.

