Northamptonshire community groups and voluntary organisations urged to apply for funding to become a ‘warm space’ this winter

North Northants Council (NNC) is asking local groups to become warm spaces this winter in the hope of creating a network of places where people can go to access support information and socialise with others in the local community.

Organisations who register as a warm space will receive funding from the UK Government's Household Support Fund, allocated based on the number of hours the warm space will be open per week.

The council intends to release a map of all the spaces available across North Northamptonshire on their website, which will be available over the winter months, once all interested organisations have signed up as a warm space.

Kerry Purnell, North Northamptonshire Council's assistant director of communities and leisure, said: “Warm spaces provide somewhere a person who needs to get warm can go to, for free, to enjoy warmth, have a hot drink and socialise if they choose to.

The council is coordinating 'a network of warm spaces' this winter

"North Northamptonshire Council recognises that it will be unaffordable for many residents to heat their homes for as long as they would do normally again this winter.

"That’s why they are once again supporting what has become known as the Warm Spaces initiative."

Warm spaces have become popular in recent years due to the rising cost of living and provide a place to go for warmth, to look after physical and mental health and to access support information.

In previous years, warm spaces could be found across North Northamptonshire in places such as Rushden Hall in Rushden, Oakley Vale Community Centre in Corby, Bonkers Playhouse Theatre in Kettering and Wellingborough African Caribbean Association in Wellingborough.

When funding is granted, organisations will receive a project brief that will outline the expectation of offering the space, along with a poster and satisfaction survey.

Registrations are being taken to become a warm space online here.