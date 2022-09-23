Mystery of blue 'plaque' dedicated to 'Solid Gold Legend' comedian's Kettering performance

An open-air impromptu gig held in Kettering’s Market Place by a TV comedian has been immortalised with a blue ‘plaque’ to mark the spot where he entertained the crowd.

Earlier this month, Mark Watson hit the headlines after he treated a crowd to surprise gig and drinks all round in an impromptu free show.

The spot outside the Kino Lounge where he improvised a two-hour set – including a gameshow called ‘Kettering!’ – has now been marked by a mystery person with a facsimile of a blue plaque.

Mark Watson performs in Kettering - the plaque inset

It says: “Mark Watson, Comedian, Author, Solid Gold Legend and ‘Kettering!’ gameshow creator. Performed Here, 10th September 2022”

The comedian had to postpone his performance in Kettering Arts Centre, at St Andrew’s Church, after the Queen’s death.

His show This Can’t Be It has been rescheduled by Kettering Arts Centre for Wednesday, November 23. For tickets go to https://ketteringartscentre.com/buy-tickets/

The blue plaque dedicated to Mark Watson

The blue plaque has been stuck on the stepped seating outside the Kino Lounge in Kettering Market Place

Staff from the Kino Lounge helped Mr Watson provide drinks for the crowd