Music, comedy and more at Kettering arts centre with a difference

Kettering Arts Centre is hosting a series of events over the next few months including comedy, music and fundraising events.

By Harry Cooper-Smith
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:21 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:22 am
Alun Cochrane will be appearing in Kettering later this year
The arts centre is at St Andrews Church with all performances taking place in the actual church building.

Access is through the main glass door with the Arts Centre logo on it.

The dates of the events taking place are as follows:

Saturday, September 24 – Rolling in the Aisles Comedy club

Friday, October 7 – Empyre – band

Saturday, October 8 – Nick Helm – comedian

Wednesday, October 12– Martin Carthy – musician

Friday, October 21– Alun Cochrane – comedian

Saturday, October 22 – Rolling in the Aisles comedy club

Wednesday, November 16 – Rob Halligan – musician

Saturday, November 19– Interfaith comedy night

Friday, November 25 – Save Weekley Hall Wood fundraiser arts evening

Saturday, November 26 – Rolling in the Aisles comedy club

Saturday, December 10 – Comedians and Carols

