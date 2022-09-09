Music, comedy and more at Kettering arts centre with a difference
Kettering Arts Centre is hosting a series of events over the next few months including comedy, music and fundraising events.
The arts centre is at St Andrews Church with all performances taking place in the actual church building.
Access is through the main glass door with the Arts Centre logo on it.
The dates of the events taking place are as follows:
Saturday, September 24 – Rolling in the Aisles Comedy club
Friday, October 7 – Empyre – band
Saturday, October 8 – Nick Helm – comedian
Wednesday, October 12– Martin Carthy – musician
Friday, October 21– Alun Cochrane – comedian
Saturday, October 22 – Rolling in the Aisles comedy club
Wednesday, November 16 – Rob Halligan – musician
Saturday, November 19– Interfaith comedy night
Friday, November 25 – Save Weekley Hall Wood fundraiser arts evening
Saturday, November 26 – Rolling in the Aisles comedy club
Saturday, December 10 – Comedians and Carols