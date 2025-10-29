MP's survey asks for your ideas how £20m funding should be spent in Kettering

Kettering’s MP has urged residents in Avondale Grange to share their ideas about how £20m should be spent to transform their community.

Rosie Wrighting secured long-term investment for the area as part of the Labour Government’s Pride in Place programme, which will see Avondale Grange benefit from £2m per year for 10 years.

An independent board, made up of community leaders and the local MP, will be set up to determine how the money is spent to ensure it goes to what matters most to the community.

She said: “I was delighted to secure this victory for Avondale Grange and I am encouraging everyone who lives there to take part in this survey.

“What is fantastic about this funding is that local people will decide how it is spent – not politicians in Westminster – so I really want to hear people’s ideas.

“It could be spent on improving community facilities, action to make the area safer and stronger, initiatives for children and families or anything else that is important to you – the possibilities are endless.”

Ms Wrighting wants local people to be involved through every step of the way and has now set up a survey at survey.labour.org.uk/avondalegrangesurvey for Avondale Grange residents to share their ideas about how the funding could be spent.

She is visiting and speaking to stakeholders in Avondale Grange to discuss the Pride in Place funding and the difference it will make to people in the community.

She added: “I’ll work to make sure every penny delivers for our community and I look forward to hearing your ideas.”