'Left behind' Kettering estates handed £20m to spend on 10-year 'Pride in Place' programme

Community leaders, the local MP and councillors in Kettering’s most deprived ward will be handed £2m for the next 10 years to spend on the local area to improve residents’ lives.

The ‘Pride in Place’ funding announced by the government will deliver a decade-long boost for the Avondale Grange area supporting local jobs, community facilities, green spaces and measures to make the area ‘safer and stronger’.

Residents on the Avondale and Grange estates were defined by the Oxford Consultants for Social Inclusion (OCSI) as places with high levels of deprivation, significant socio-economic challenges and a lack of community and civic facilities.

The area was ranked among the most deprived in England in 2019, with sections falling within the most deprived one per cent for children nationally, according to the Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index.

Avondale Grange in Kettering will benefit from a £20m investment as part of the Pride in Place Programme /Google

Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering, said: “This is a major victory for our area. I fought to secure this funding, but the decisions about how it is used must come from the people who live here.

"I will keep standing up for Avondale Grange so every penny delivers for our community.”

She has urged residents to get involved with the public consultations that will follow to help shape how the money is invested.

The ‘Pride in Place’ programme is modelled on the existing Plan for Neighbourhoods Programme and will see an investment of £60m across Avondale Grange in Kettering as well as Queensway in Wellingborough and Kingswood in Corby.

Funding will be used in more than 330 deprived communities designated as ‘Left Behind Areas’ by an All-Party Parliamentary Group in 2021.

Each of the new places selected is a Middle Layer Super Output Area (MSOA) with Avondale Grange designated a Kettering Town Council ward.

The ward contains approximately 3,539 households with a population of about 8,742 (according to the 2021 census), covering an area east of Bath Road up to North Park Drive, south of the Weekly Glebe Playing Fields to include the Kettering Buccleuch Academy, west of the River Ise and north of Elizabeth and Avondale Roads.

A timescale for the ‘Pride in Place’ programme is yet to be released.