The woman who delivers festive cheer to hundreds of needy children and young people has thanked everyone for their generous donations.

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas has handed over some of the first toys and gifts to social workers in Corby.

She has been amazed by the continued generosity shown by the public to the county’s most needy families despite the cost of living crisis.

Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh with the first load of toys and gifts delivered to social workers

But despite the economic gloom Jeanette has been heartened by the selfless giving and there’s plenty of time to donate.

She said: “To be honest, I thought that things would not come to anything this year and I would struggle but people haven’t let me down.

"I can’t believe how generous people have been already.”

On Tuesday, Mother Christmas Jeanette and ‘reindeer’ helper Jessie Doherty popped in to drop off a sleighful of presents to social workers.

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas

It’s the first of several deliveries she will make as present buying gets into full swing.

Social worker Sally Lockwood and her colleagues will be passing on the gifts to those in most need.

She said: “We work with some of the most deprived children in the area. Some children wouldn’t get anything without these donations. We couldn’t afford it. It helps remove the anxiety and empowers parents. This year has been a massive struggle for families so to have a gift to give to their children means the world.”

It's Jeanette's 20th year running the toy and gift appeal for the children of Northamptonshire

Mother Christmas Jeanette, who grew up in care, has devoted her life to helping children like her.

She said: “I remember what it’s like to have nothing. I remember what it’s like to expect nothing and the overwhelming pleasure of getting a brand new gift on Christmas morning. That’s lived with me all my life and why I do this.

"These children and young people don’t ask to be in these situations and we can help to make their Christmas special.”

Jeanette has asked people who are ready to give generously to consider buying gifts suitable for teenagers.

She said: “We’re in desperate need for gifts for teenagers – toiletries, socks, vouchers, gift sets. If people could give those, that would be amazing.”

Donations have come from individuals and some of the county’s most well-known companies as well as church groups, schools and gyms.

Jeanette added: "Let's give the children something to smile about and make it a really happy Christmas by sharing and showing we care for our youngest and most vulnerable county residents.”

Where to donate your brand new, unwrapped presents

Corby: NNC’s One Stop Shop on first floor at the Corby Cube, Nando’s in George Street, Prezzo’s in George Street

Kettering: Nando's in Carina Road, the reception of the council offices in Bowling Green Road, Simply Gym, Rothwell Road

Thrapston: the reception of NNC’s council offices in Cedar Drive

Rushden: Nando’s at Rushden Lakes shopping centre

Wellingborough: Wellingborough Museum, the reception at NNC’s Tithe Barn Office in Tithe Barn Road

Northampton: Nando’s in Wood Hill Northampton town centre, West Northants Council reception at 1 Angel Square

