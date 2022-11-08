In 2002, social worker Jeanette Walsh returned to work after recovering from a potentially deadly combination of a brain tumour and meningitis.

To ease her back into her job she was given a task to 'co-ordinate Christmas' for children in care in Northamptonshire – organising an annual gift appeal.

For two decades she has been 'Mother Christmas' to the children in the greatest need in the county, to make sure those with the least receive a present.

Northamptonshire's Mother Christmas, Jeanette Walsh, has promised to carry on her work despite a hip operation

And, despite another brush with death and a major operation this year, Jeanette is refusing to slow down and wants her twentieth campaign to be a success.

Gran-of-one Jeanette said: “I’m not slowing down, I’m not going to let down any of the children – it’s all about them. They deserve it. I know what it is like to grow up with absolutely nothing and I know the sheer joy that just one, new present can bring.”

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Jeanette with the highs including handing out more than 8,000 Easter eggs, celebrating her ruby wedding anniversary with husband John and jetting to South Africa to collect an award from Nando’s.

Mother Christmas, Jeanette Walsh, with manager of Simply Gym Tony Hough

Jeanette, who lives in Northampton but works on the welcome team at Kettering Nando’s, was honoured at a five-day trip when she travelled to collect her cultural ambassadoca award from the restaurant’s founder.

But her lowest point came when on holiday in the USA that ended in her being hospitalised and being told she could have died. After two days of being ill she was admitted as an emergency patient.

She said: “Sepsis had started. The doctor said ‘one more day and you would have been dead’. I couldn’t wait to get home. I have never felt so ill for such a long time – even with my brain tumour. Sepsis took me 12 weeks to recover, I didn’t feel like doing anything.”

Her strength returning, she got back to work and began delivering free takeaway meals to needy families across the county, organised through Nando’s.

Jeanette Walsh will be collecting gifts and distributing them across the county

After a hip replacement operation in October, Jeanette has taken time a short time out to recover before returning on her role as Mother Christmas.

With help from Northampton firm New Dynamics, she has launched her own Just Giving site https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mother-christmas and she is hoping to raise £20,000 with help from Northamptonshire residents and businesses.

Making one of the first donations were members of Simply Gym with £300 raised by personal trainer Francesca Tallett’s clothes sale in Garrard Way, Kettering.

Manager Tony Hough said: “We have a very strong community spirit. We were looking to support a local cause and heard about Jeanette. She does a fantastic job and she spends a lot of her own time helping the children. We’re pleased to help her.”

Jeanette said: “I cannot believe the generosity of Simply Gym staff and members. It’s fantastic, it allows me to go out and buy gifts for teenagers – they are usually left out.”

Even though she’s walking with a stick, Jeanette is ready with her famous red coat to collect donations.

