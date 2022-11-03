For nearly 20 years this newspaper has supported children in the greatest need in Northamptonshire by asking readers to donate toys and gifts.

Today we launch our annual Christmas gift appeal collecting new, unwrapped gifts for the county’s disadvantaged children.

As the cost of living crisis deepens, more children than ever before will be needing seasonal cheer.

Corby, Jeanette Walsh - Mother Christmas -

And this year we have even more drop-off points to accept festive gifts for those children in most need.

Editorial director David Summers said: "Today the Northamptonshire Newspapers (Northants Telegraph, the Northampton Chronicle and Echo and Daventry Express) launches its Christmas toy appeal. It's something we've done for a number of years now.

"Last year you supported us with your generous donations that helped disadvantaged children have a better Christmas.

"So once again we've teamed up with Mother Christmas Jeanette Walsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas is ready to deliver gifts to children and young people across Northamptonshire

"There are still hundreds of disadvantaged children who deserve to wake on Christmas morning with a smile on their face - and you, our readers, can still help to make that happen."

Last year with help from generous readers, thousands of gifts were donated to help disadvantaged children have a better Christmas, as well as cash donations.

Now we have once again teamed up with Northamptonshire’s own 'Mother Christmas', retired social worker Jeanette Walsh, on behalf of Northamptonshire's social services teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "The appeal is all about the children. They deserve it - having something they wouldn't have unless it was donated.

Mother Christmas with some of the gift donations given in 2021

"We know there's going to be even more hardship this year. Food and fuel prices are rocketing, and the cost of living is soaring. It is going to affect those on the lowest incomes the most. I know what it is like to grow up with absolutely nothing and the joy that just one, new present can bring.

"I know times are hard but if people could support the appeal, a new gift will make such a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is for local kids in Northamptonshire. The kids didn't ask to be in the position they find themselves but donations can make a real difference.”

Thanks to the kind-hearted staff of Nando's stores across Northamptonshire, volunteers at Wellingborough Museum, and now North Northants Council joining the campaign, brand new unwrapped toys can be donated in-person.

Gifts will be collected by Mother Christmas Jeanette and distributed to the social work teams looking after children across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeanette added: "Let's give the children something to smile about and make it a really happy Christmas by sharing and showing we care for our youngest and most vulnerable county residents.”

Staff from Nando's restaurants at George Street in Corby, Carina Road in Kettering, Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre and Wood Hill in Northampton town centre will be accepting gifts, as will volunteers at Wellingborough Museum who will be supporting the appeal once again.

Boosting our appeal locations, staff from North Northants Council will be accepting gifts in four towns in north Northamptonshire –

- Corby, One Stop Shop on first floor at the Corby Cube

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Kettering, reception of the council offices in Bowling Green Road

- Thrapston, council offices in Cedar Drive reception