Mother Christmas gift appeal boost as Northampton Saints fans join forces with Travis Perkins
Collections were made at the cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens
Mother Christmas’ annual gift appeal has been boosted by yet more generous donations including by two of Northamptonshire’s most famous names.
Travis Perkins and Northampton Saints teamed-up to hand over over donations from staff, customers and supporters to help the county’s most needy children.
Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas delivered the bags full of gifts to social work teams who will in turn pass them on to families.
Donations were made at Saints’ match against the Barbarians as well as at Travis Perkins branches.
Mother Christmas Jeanette said: “We were given sackfuls of gifts and a huge bag of food, and £295 in gift vouchers.
"New firms are getting in touch, they have read about the appeal in the paper and online. All of a sudden I have had double what I usually get.
"It’s another fantastic year.”
Helping Jeanette accept the gifts from The Saints and Travis Perkins was Colin Foster, chief executive of Northamptonshire Children's Trust.
Jeanette said: “Colin was over the moon. He couldn’t believe how generous people have been.”
"Thank you so much for all your support so far. Let's keep going so we can give the children something to smile about and make it a really happy Christmas by sharing and showing we care for our youngest and most vulnerable county residents.”
Here’s how you can help and where you can donate your brand new, unwrapped presents
Corby: NNC’s One Stop Shop on first floor at the Corby Cube, Nando’s in George Street, Prezzo’s in George Street
Kettering: Nando's in Carina Road, the reception of the council offices in Bowling Green Road, Simply Gym, Rothwell Road
Thrapston: the reception of NNC’s council offices in Cedar Drive
Rushden: Nando’s at Rushden Lakes shopping centre
Wellingborough: Wellingborough Museum, the reception at NNC’s Tithe Barn Office in Tithe Barn Road
Northampton: Nando’s in Wood Hill Northampton town centre, West Northants Council reception at 1 Angel Square
With help from Northampton firm New Dynamics, she has launched her own Just Giving site https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mother-christmas and she is hoping to raise £20,000 with help from Northamptonshire residents and businesses.
Gifts will be collected by Mother Christmas Jeanette and distributed to social work teams looking after children across the county. The deadline is the week before Christmas.