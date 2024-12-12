Customers whose mobile phone orders have been delayed due to an emergency incident at a Wellingborough warehouse have been told deliveries are being ramped up to clear a backlog.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GXO’s huge Claudius Way warehouse in Wellingborough was affected by a leak of ammonia that caused the facility to be evacuated.

As well as affecting food stocks destined for outlets owned by Whitbread – including Premier Inns and Beefeater restaurants – goods to be sent out on behalf of Virgin Media and giffgaff were also delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giffgaff, part of O2, has told customers they ‘feel’ their frustration and ‘understand the impact’ delivery delays are having.

GXO in Claudius Way, Wellingborough/National World

A statement on their customer support page said: "There was an incident at our third-party phones distribution centre, which had a knock on effect on how quickly we could deliver orders made last week.

“We feel your frustration and we’re really sorry the phones are taking longer than normal to reach you. Through everything you’ve shared here and with our agents, we understand the impact that the delivery delays are having.

“For those that bought phones for Christmas, we’re confident they’ll be with you in time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GXO in Claudius Way, Wellingborough/National World

It added: “We’re ramping up deliveries and working to clear the backlog, so more and more of you will receive your order soon. We’re working towards a confirmed date when the backlog will be cleared.

“Thank you for your continued patience.”

The GXO-run warehouse just off the A45 supplies Whitbread sites across the UK as well as Virgin Media and O2.