Mobile phone orders delayed by Wellingborough warehouse leak as giffgaff reassures deliveries to be 'ramped up'
GXO’s huge Claudius Way warehouse in Wellingborough was affected by a leak of ammonia that caused the facility to be evacuated.
As well as affecting food stocks destined for outlets owned by Whitbread – including Premier Inns and Beefeater restaurants – goods to be sent out on behalf of Virgin Media and giffgaff were also delayed.
Giffgaff, part of O2, has told customers they ‘feel’ their frustration and ‘understand the impact’ delivery delays are having.
A statement on their customer support page said: "There was an incident at our third-party phones distribution centre, which had a knock on effect on how quickly we could deliver orders made last week.
“We feel your frustration and we’re really sorry the phones are taking longer than normal to reach you. Through everything you’ve shared here and with our agents, we understand the impact that the delivery delays are having.
“For those that bought phones for Christmas, we’re confident they’ll be with you in time.”
It added: “We’re ramping up deliveries and working to clear the backlog, so more and more of you will receive your order soon. We’re working towards a confirmed date when the backlog will be cleared.
“Thank you for your continued patience.”
The GXO-run warehouse just off the A45 supplies Whitbread sites across the UK as well as Virgin Media and O2.
