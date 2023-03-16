News you can trust since 1897
Milligan's Kitchen in Finedon to shut its doors for good this week citing rising energy and supplier costs for its closure

The cost of living crisis claims another

By William Carter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT- 1 min read

Rising costs have provoked Milligan’s Kitchen in Burton Road, Finedon to close its doors this week after eight years of trading in the town.

In a familiar, but disappointing, decision a local business that was opened to serve the people of the town breakfast, coffee, cakes and more has been swallowed by the unfortunate state of the current economic climate.

A Facebook post from the business said: "We have had to make the very tough decision to close Milligan’s Kitchen for good as we can no longer afford to stay open.

Milligan's Kitchen is set to close on March 17
“We have just been informed that our electricity has increased by 214%, our supplier costs are going up week on week and with staff costs increasing on 1st April, we just can’t sustain this.

“We are so disappointed but have no choice.”

Its final day trading will be tomorrow (Friday, March 17).

The building was formerly occupied by TOF Home Furnishings and later Ken’s Diner.

Milligan’s Kitchen began its life in May 2014, and became a staple of Finedon’s eateries alongside the likes of Crusty’s on Wellingborough Road.

However, while the latter is looking to the future with Bitcoin as a payment method, the former is unable to find a way to survive with high energy costs.

The cost of living crisis has claimed plenty of small businesses in north Northamptonshire including The Griffin in Mears Ashby and Ugly Mug in Wellingborough.

