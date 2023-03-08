After six-and-a-half years of serving the people of Mears Ashby, The Griffin’s Head in Wilby Road made the unfortunate decision to close on February 19.

Opening under new management in 2017 and with food service beginning in early 2018, the pub was lovingly referred to by locals as ‘The Griffin’.

It catered for those wanting just a drink or to eat out, serving alcoholic beverages as well as coffee and a range of food options.

The Griffin's Head in Wilby Road, Mears Ashby

The pub’s closure was announced via the establishment’s Facebook page, noting that ‘it’s time to move on’ and that ‘we've lost this battle but won't lose the war’.

Patrons of the pub have sent their best wishes, and while its future is not clear, there’s hope that it will re-open in some capacity in the future.

