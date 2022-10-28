Cost of living crisis: Ugly Mug coffee shop in Wellingborough closes its doors
The establishment opened in 2020 but closed its doors yesterday
A Wellingborough coffee shop has closed its doors just two years after opening because of rising bills and supply chain costs.
Ugly Mug in Church Street was opened by Cllr Jonathan Ekins – who represents Finedon on North Northamptonshire Council – in 2020, promising a higher standard of coffee.
They pledged to serve up quality drinks, cakes, sandwiches and locally-sourced bites to town centre visitors and proved popular, having opened during the Covid pandemic.
But, with the cost of living crisis taking its toll on the economy and the nation, Ugly Mug closed its doors to customers yesterday (Thursday, October 27).
Cllr Ekins made the tough decision to shut down after a price review bumped up the cost to the consumer early in the year, citing the country’s financial outlook as a significant contributing factor.
He said: “We know everyone is feeling the pinch.
"I can’t warrant charging someone £3.70 for a cup of coffee.”
He thanked their customers, suppliers and friends for their support in their two-year journey.
The coffee shop’s name had been chosen by Cllr Ekins’ daughter Abby as a jokey tribute to her dad's appearance after his rugby playing days.
The Wellie Wombles group was scheduled to host a ‘winter warmer’ get together at the establishment, but its closure has meant the organisation has had to reschedule its plans.
Freddie Harris of the Wellie Wombles confirmed that Castello Lounge in Market Street will now accommodate their congregation.