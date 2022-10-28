A Wellingborough coffee shop has closed its doors just two years after opening because of rising bills and supply chain costs.

They pledged to serve up quality drinks, cakes, sandwiches and locally-sourced bites to town centre visitors and proved popular, having opened during the Covid pandemic.

Jon Ekins, pictured outside Ugly Mug ahead of its opening in 2020

But, with the cost of living crisis taking its toll on the economy and the nation, Ugly Mug closed its doors to customers yesterday (Thursday, October 27).

Cllr Ekins made the tough decision to shut down after a price review bumped up the cost to the consumer early in the year, citing the country’s financial outlook as a significant contributing factor.

He said: “We know everyone is feeling the pinch.

"I can’t warrant charging someone £3.70 for a cup of coffee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked their customers, suppliers and friends for their support in their two-year journey.

The coffee shop’s name had been chosen by Cllr Ekins’ daughter Abby as a jokey tribute to her dad's appearance after his rugby playing days.

The Wellie Wombles group was scheduled to host a ‘winter warmer’ get together at the establishment, but its closure has meant the organisation has had to reschedule its plans.