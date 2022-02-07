Memorial stone laid at Kettering General Hospital to commemorate those lost to Covid-19

Staff and family members have gathered to see a memorial stone laid at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) to commemorate all those lost in the Covid-19 pandemic and to recognise the efforts of staff who fought to save lives.

The dedication service for the memorial was held today (Monday, February 7), on the lawn in front of the hospital led by the trust’s lead chaplain, the Rev Neil Tyrer.

KGH chief executive Deborah Needham was joined by resident James Steele, Michael Maynard from Maynard Memorials, his partner Gilly Berridge, members of hospital staff and relatives of those who died with Covid-19.

l-r Chaplain Rev Neil Tyrer, Michael Maynard, Gilly Berridge, James Steele, KGH director of human resources Paula Kirkpatrick and chief executive Deborah Needham.

The idea for the memorial stone originally came from stonemason Mr Maynard after his father, Reginald Maynard, died of Covid aged 93 in December 2020.

Michael said: “I wanted it to be something for the community. I’m pleased we’re now in the position to having a lasting memorial. I wrote the words on the stone with my partner, Gilly Berridge. She made them more succinct. We wanted the wording to be positive and uplifting.”

It replaces the many individual wooden crosses arranged by James Steele outside the hospital on Rothwell Road as a temporary memorial to those recently died - a tribute which was well received by local people and staff. These crosses have now been gathered into a memory box and will be kept safe in the hospital chapel.

Mr Maynard said: “I saw an article in the local press about how James had put the crosses outside KGH. My dad had died at the same time, and I felt drawn to doing this for my dad, for all the people who had died and those who were adversely impacted by the pandemic.”

The Memorial Crosses are being kept safe in a Memory Box in the hospital Chapel.

He contacted James Steel to ask if he could help with a permanent memorial and offered his services for free.

Mr Steele said: “I am glad to see that the hospital has taken steps to provide a permanent memorial. It has been such a tragedy for so many families. My idea of the crosses was to remind our community of all those lost from Covid and because of Covid. I am pleased that the crosses are being kept, and also that a more permanent memorial has been put in place.”

Lead chaplain at KGH the Rev Neil Tyrer said: “The chaplains have worked with staff in support of patients and families during an incredibly difficult and challenging time. Not being able to visit and see loved ones especially during the early part of the pandemic was so very hard.

“Every life matters and losing so many people to this virus has been tragic. The memorial stone is a symbol of remembrance and of hope. It is also a tribute to all our amazing staff who have worked so hard, and continue to work hard, to save lives and bring healing. I think Michael and Gilly’s words on the stone speak so powerfully of this. “

The Memorial Stone blessed and commissioned on February 7, 2022.

The wording on the plaque reads:

'This Memorial Plaque is in remembrance of all who were taken too soon due to the biggest pandemic the world has seen in over 100 years

We remember our loved ones who died

We think of those who were unable to say goodbye

We remember with gratitude those who fought to save lives

In our sorrow there is hope

Hoping for a brighter future tomorrow

Starting today.'

Mr Tyrer said: “I would like to thank Michael Maynard and James Steele for their support and inspiration in creating this memorial stone.”

Deborah Needham said: “This is touching memorial to those who lost loved ones through Covid. We all have our own experience of Covid and this is a timely opportunity for us to reflect on what that has meant to us individually, and as a community.

"I am so proud of the way our hospital has supported the town in its time of need during the peak of the pandemic, but also now as we remember our loved ones.”