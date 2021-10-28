Meet county Olympic and Paralympic heroes at Corby sports taster sessions

Charlotte Worthington, Declan Brookes and Maisie Summers-Newton

Olympic and Paralympic heroes from Tokyo 2020 will will on hand to inspire the next generation of sporting stars at a Corby have-a-go sporting event.

Not only will visitors in the town centre get a close up to the athletes but they will also be able to join in North Northamptonshire Council's (NNC) sports development team’s campaign ‘I can, You Can, We Can’.

Youngsters from across the area have been invited to taster sessions of different sports which will be set up on the day with medals to be awarded for those having a go.

Joining in the fun will be athletes, who either live in the area or who train using the facilities in north Northants, taking part in a Q&A with Corby Radio.

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for Sport, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “We are very excited to be able to welcome our local athletes to this event in Corby and celebrate their success.

“We would love to see residents and visitors come along and join us and the athletes to try out some sports, which has been inspired by our ‘I Can, You Can, We Can’ campaign launched in the summer to get people back into sport.”

The special event is being held on Saturday, November 6, from 10.30am in Willow Place, Corby town centre.

A total of eight athletes who either local or train in North Northants facilities have confirmed they will be attending on the day:

• Charlotte Worthington – Olympic champion and gold medal winner in BMX Freestyle who trains at Adrenaline Alley in Corby• Declan Brookes - Olympic bronze medal winner in BMX Freestyle who also trains at Adrenaline Alley• Maisie Summers-Newton – Two time Paralympic champion and winner of two gold medals in swimming for 100m breast stroke and 200m individual medley. Maisie lives in Wollaston and trains with Northampton Swimming Club at Corby East Midlands International Pool

• William Perry – Paralympic swimmer competed in the 100m breast stroke/200 medley and trains with Northampton Swimming Club at Corby East Midlands International Pool

•Zara Mullooly – Paralympic swimmer competed in the 50m/100m/400m freestyle – trains with Northampton Swimming Club at Corby East Midlands International Pool

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of NNC, said: “It’s wonderful to see the sporting talent we have in North Northants and encouraging to see that they could use first class facilities in the area to hone their skills to become world-beaters.