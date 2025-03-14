Marathon litter pick as Rotary Club of Kettering Huxloe help tidy Wicksteed Park before run event

Rotary Club of Kettering Huxloe members have been in training for this month’s Big Kettering Spring Clean by tidying Wicksteed Park.

The day before thousands of runners and spectators descended on the grounds, members of the community organisation took part in a litter pick.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Kettering Huxloe’s Impact Group, the volunteers filled bags with discarded cans and wrappers prior to the Kettering half marathon event.

A spokesman for the club said: “After a warm welcome from Ruth, Wicksteed Park’s community and volunteer support officer, the group set off in beautiful sunshine to different areas of the park, returning to base with bags full of discarded cans and wrappers.

Members of the Rotary Club of Kettering Huxloe took part in a litter pick in Wicksteed Park organised by the Club’s Impact Group/UGC

"It was a good morning’s work, which not only helped to make the park more attractive to visitors, but also more safe for children and wildlife. It also helped the park to look its sparkling best for the half marathon and 5k run the following day.”

The Rotary Club of Kettering Huxloe organises regular litter picks throughout the year in and around the town, and people are welcome to join in.

Next on their calendar will be another litter pick, part of the Big Kettering Spring Clean event.

Meet on Saturday, March 29 at Meadow Road Park, Kettering starting at 10.30am for litter picking and other cleaning activities.