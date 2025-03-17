Manor School in Raunds appoints new principal as ‘inadequate’ school hopes to 'improve and thrive'

Manor School in Raunds has its new long-term principal as interim head teacher, Adam Crawte, has been handed the permanent position.

Adam Crawte joined Manor School in June 2024 after the departure of former headteacher, Dr Louise Newman, and since then has been in the role of interim principal while the school finds a long-term replacement. In a letter sent to parents on Thursday (March 13), it was confirmed that he will take on the role for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Matt Coleman, deputy chief executive officer of the Nene Education Trust said: “Adam’s impact to date is testament to his work ethic, his moral purpose, and his passionate commitment to the future of Manor.

“He will remain focused on maintaining open lines of communication with both parents, carers, and students, and has already introduced a range of opportunities to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure the success of every young person at Manor School.

"The Nene Education Trust team look forward to continuing to work closely with Adam and all at Manor School to ensure we remain on the path to bringing ‘Manor Together’ for the Raunds and neighbouring communities.”

Manor School received an Inadequate grade from Ofsted in October 2024, about which Adam Crawte said ‘there is still work to do.’

Concerns have been raised by parents of students at Manor School as well as other schools that are part of the Nene Education Trust, which re-emerged following the departure of trust CEO Chris Hill last week.

New principal Adam Crawte is hoping, however, to forge a ‘new’ Manor, building a stronger, and more open line of communication between the school, parents and carers.

Before taking up the role at Manor School, Adam Crawte had held a number of senior leadership positions, most recently as the director of school improvement and curriculum for Brooke Weston Trust.

In an interview given to the Northants Telegraph shortly after the Ofsted review was published, the then-interim principal Mr Crawte said: “There are schools in Corby and Kettering that are better off because of what my team and I did, so it was now an opportunity to have my own school rather than just advising people on what to do. It’s a really great opportunity to me personally.

"I said two minutes after walking into the building before Ofsted turned up and whatever they want to tell you, our kids are amazing, they are absolutely superb. They want to be challenged, and therefore we want to give them that challenge.”