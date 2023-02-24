Lucky gardener found ancient Greek coin while weeding in Wellingborough

A lucky gardener is raking it in after digging up an ancient Greek coin while weeding and finding a rare Ming-style vase in his mum’s attic.

The green-fingered 25-year-old was weeding his lawn in Wellingborough when he spotted the coin glinting in the sunlight.

Not knowing it was a silver tetradrachm from ancient Greece, he kept the coin in a drawer for two years and only remembered it when he found what he thought was an old bronze vase at his mum’s home.

Mark Laban, from Hansons Auctioneers, with the coin.

It turned out his late dad had bought the Ming-style antique years earlier and last month it sold for £1,450 at auction.

The seller, who has not been named, took both his discoveries to experts who revealed their true value.

He said: “I had no idea if the vase was worth anything but decided to put it on eBay.

“It immediately sparked a huge bid from China so I thought I better get it checked out by experts and contacted Hansons Auctioneers.

“I thought it was some sort of vase when I found it. It must have belonged to my dad.

“He passed away about five years ago but he liked to collect antiques.

“I arranged to take it along to their Derbyshire headquarters, which is a two-hour journey from my home in Baldock, and, at the last minute, decided to take another find too.

“I dug it up it couple of years ago but had no idea if it was worth anything.

“I was weeding the garden, which at the time was in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

“I was turning over the turf and saw something glinting in the summer sunshine.

“I picked it up and it was an old silver coin. The earth was really dry so wasn’t covered in mud. I put it in my pocket and, later, stuck it away in a drawer.

“I forgot about it but, as I was going to Hansons, I suddenly thought I might as well take it along.

“I’m glad I did. When I showed it to Charles Hanson he was amazed.”

Charles, star of TV show Antiques Road Trip, said: “I was staggered. This large silver coin originated from Ancient Greece.

“It’s known as a tetradrachm and this example would have been minted during the reign of Alexander the Great in circa 336-323 BC.

“The tetradrachm was nominally equivalent to four drachmae.

“Over time it effectively became the standard coin of the Antiquity, spreading well beyond the borders of the Greek World.

“Due to their often high artistic level tetradrachms are keenly collected today, and well-preserved or rare specimens can achieve strong prices.

“The coin found by our client depicts Alexander the Great and the guise of Hercules while the reverse shows Zeus seated.

“In its day this coin could have brought luxuries such as jewellery, horses or weapons. It was worth four times a man’s daily wage.”