Low-cost takeaway in Corby to provide children in need with free meals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A low-cost takeaway in Corby is aiming to provide children in need with free meals this summer.

Corby Low Cost Kitchen, a food service that runs out of the Irish Centre fortnightly, is looking to put on buffet days at local community centres throughout August.

Simon Brunskill, the chef who runs the service, runs it almost entirely at cost, making a very small margin of profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wants to use this money to serve the community by providing children who are entitled to free school meals with free lunches on a number of days in August.

Chef, Simon Brunskill, runs Corby Low Cost Kitchen at Corby Irish Centre, who provide him with the venue free of charge

Simon said: “We’re trying to really bring people together around food, that was my goal. Last year we did great, we had just under 4,000 meals served but this year we want to do more.”

Having looked at stats from ONS, Simon estimates that there are just over 3,000 children in Corby eligible for free school meals.

He said: “I can’t feed them all, I’d love to but I think that would break me but even in these surrounding areas and schools we’ve got 300 to 500.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meals provided for the children in August will also come with free squash and a free dessert.

There’s also no purchase necessary. Simon says ‘You can come in with five kids, you don’t have to buy anything.’

Simon started the service back in November 2022. He came up with the idea after paying a hefty £22 for two children’s meals at a local takeaway.

Simon said: “Even now it’s still important. A takeaway, eating out, it’s incredibly expensive. The idea is for people to come along, get together, and eat out. It promotes their mental well-being, the families’ well-being, it brings people together, or you can have a takeaway and take it away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish Centre provides Simon with the venue free of charge.

The menu at the Low Cost Kitchen includes a variety of chicken dishes, pasta dishes, burgers, pies and more including vegetarian options, all of which can be had for under £5.

It’s eat-in or collection only at the eatery, with no delivery.

Dates for when and where the buffets will be held are yet to be finalised but Simon hopes to hold them over multiple days in August.

To stay updated with dates, times, and venues, visit the Corby Low Cost Kitchen Facebook page.