Long-serving cards and gift shop to close its doors in Rushden High Street in March
Occasions, a shop specialising in cards and gifts, is set to close its doors next month as the lease was not renewed by the owner.
On March 23, the shop that bosses note has been in the town ‘for over 20 years’ will open for the final time in its High Street location.
Signs have been put up in the window promoting its closing down sale, which includes discounts on cards, gifts and more.
Amanda of Occasions simply said: “The owner and his family are moving to Wales for health reasons.”
The lease will be taken up by a new business from April 1, however there are currently no details as to what will occupy the unit in the future.
Rushden town centre’s vacancy rate fell from 12.4 to 11.6 per cent when we conducted our annual health check last month.
Occasions leaving the High Street, as well as Crystelle Belle announcing its closure which took place on February 24, shows the turnaround remains high.