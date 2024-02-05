Rushden High Street jewellery shop announces closure just months before its fifth anniversary in the town

Crystelle Belle announced its closure on Facebook

The owners of Crystelle Belle in Rushden’s High Street say they are ‘sad’ to announce that the shop will cease trading in the coming weeks.

The jewellery company announced its closure on social media on February 1 with a 50 per cent off sale and a note that everything must go by the end of the month. Customers have expressed their sadness online.

The post simply reads: “We are sad to announce we are closing down. Everything must go by end February.

Crystelle Belle opened in June 2019, but will not close its High Street doors.

"Thank you to all our customers for the last five years of support.”

Crystelle Belle celebrated its four-year anniversary on June 24 but just six months later will leave the High Street.

When we spoke to Chantelle Hewitt, co-owner of Crystelle Belle, during its anniversary, she said: “We are so very grateful to our customers, many of whom have become friends. We spend time chatting to people, and we love to hear the stories that each person has about their jewellery, the history and sentiment is fascinating.”