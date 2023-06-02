A jewellers in Rushden’s High Street is celebrating four years in business this month, becoming a firm fixture in the town centre.

Crystelle Belle Jewellers began trading in 2019, and on June 24 will be celebrating the occasion with an open day for people to get a glimpse at the products it offers and the services it provides.

Chantelle Hewitt, co-owner of Crystelle Belle Jewellers alongside sister Crystal, said: “In June 2019 we had the opportunity to run our own jewellery shop.

Chantelle (left) and Crystal (right), owners of Crystelle Belle Jewellers

"Our background was in the wedding industry, specifically hair and make-up, we wanted to include this side of the business alongside the jewellery shop, however due to the lockdown this was very difficult as weddings were pretty much cancelled.

"We then decided to concentrate on jewellery repairs and gifts, and this is what kept us in business.

“We are so very grateful to our customers, many of whom have become friends. We spend time chatting to people, and we love to hear the stories that each person has about their jewellery, the history and sentiment is fascinating.

“We love to get involved in community events when we can, and always support the Rushden lights switch on. The support from customers, and dedication to our business is what keeps us going during tough times.”

Crystelle Belle was opened in June 2019 by then-Rushden Mayor Cesare Marinaro

High Street outlets were hit hard by the pandemic, but Chantelle and Crystal’s store managed to weather the storm well, though Chantelle admits that it was ‘very challenging.’

The cost of living crisis followed and, after noticing a decline in jewellery sales, Crystelle Belle began its Endless Ashes Jewellery, a service that gives people the opportunity to imprint a loved one’s ashes into a pendant, ring or bracelet in a bid to ‘diversify the business’, giving Rushden locals more of a reason to visit.

The Northants Telegraph recently conducted research into Rushden town centre and how it’s faring in 2023. In it we said: "While Rushden Lakes may have become the first option for shoppers in North Northamptonshire, the adjacent town centre adopts an all together different approach that justifies its existence tenfold.

“The data shows with the number of mixed retail units that it is still a viable option for shoppers who are happy to be surprised with what they come away with.”

Crystelle Belle in Rushden's High Street

Crystelle Belle was included in the mere 1.2 per cent of jewellery stores analysed, and makes for one of the many outlets that contribute to the High Street’s prolonged charm.

To celebrate the milestone, Crystelle Belle Jewellers will be holding an open day on Saturday, June 24, giving people the opportunity to see what the store is all about. Lasting from 11am until 3pm, it will include prosecco, cakes, a free prize draw and goodie bags.