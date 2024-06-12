Local football fun and spirit raises over £13k for charity at Whitworth FC Funday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitworth FC fulfilled their promise of a memorable and enjoyable day for all ages at their end-of-May fundraiser.

The event attracted over 600 spectators who watched 100 players participate in an extraordinary gathering of the football community. Bringing together past and present players there was plenty of skill, determination and effort from all players and ages and a few not so skilful highlights that gave everyone a giggle. Most importantly after the fun over £13k was raised for Kelly’s Heroes and Maxwell Mallows Brighter Future Fund.

Martin Goodes, Chairman of Whitworth FC commented, "We knew it would be a good day, with all the efforts from those involved but it truly exceeded our expectations. It was great to see so many smiling faces, with families enjoying themselves whilst raising money for two great causes."

The tournament gave the opportunity to showcase sporting talents and efforts and a real passion from many familiar faces from the football community, both old and new, coming together to support the cause. Very fitting for the occasion, the Kelly’s Heroes team took home the trophy for pride of place, John Hewitt, player/manager on the day for the team accepted the trophy, presented by Martin Goodes, Chairman of Whitworth FC, and Martin George, Director of Whitworth Bros. Ltd, the main sponsor.

Martin Goodes presents Inaugral Kellys Heroes Trophy to John Hewitt, Founder of Kelly's Heroes

John Hewitt, Founder, Kelly’s Heroes stated, "The success of this event is a testament to the community's spirit and generosity from those organising, playing and attending. All who attended have a real passion for the charity, we are completely reliant on fundraiser support as there are no local authority grants available at this time. We’re delighted to have won the inaugural Kelly’s Heroes trophy and we look forward to defending it next year.”

The fun and entertainment trickled into the evening with live music from Louisa Nixon, food and a fantastic raffle with over 100 prizes donated. It all worked out so well, plans are already in place to make this an annual event.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated and supported the event, making it a memorable and very worthwhile day. We are already thinking about how to improve the day for an even bigger and better event next year!” said Martin.