Three men in their early 20s from Corby have admitted being involved in the buying and selling of modified pistols which were capable of firing ammo.

The trio admitted a total of fifteen gun and drug ring charges between them at a crown court appearance yesterday (Monday, December 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the accusations were the trade of two ‘pistols’ and possession of cocaine, ketamine and MDMA with intent to supply.

Last time he appeared at court, Jack James sikora told a judge he'd learned his lesson and got a pal to take a triumphant snap of him outside court. Now he's facing a long jail term after selling guns to other Corby men.

One of them, Jack James Sikora, avoided a jail term earlier this year after firing a starter pistol into drinkers in The Phoenix pub beer garden. At that hearing his barrister told His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo that the court process had had a ‘salutary effect’ on Sikora and that he had stayed out of trouble since.

But Sikora, 21, of Thoresby Court, Corby, was back before Northampton Crown Court yesterday with his pals Keane Guy Jordan and Leon Kane Reid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sikora, represented by barrister Jas Mann, admitted eight charges all relating to the week of August 1 when the taxi he was in stopped in the car park of Corby Urgent Care Centre, forcing the whole building to lockdown while he was arrested by armed police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sikora can be seen on a bike, aiming the starting pistol at Phoenix pub-goers who included children. He avoided a jail term for that crime.

He pleaded guilty to: possession of cocaine with intent to supply it; possession of a modified Ekol Alp starting pistol capable of firing live ammunition; possession with intent to sell the same gun; the sale of that gun to Keane Jordan; attempted possession of a modified Retay PT23 blank firing pistol, capable of firing live ammo; attempted possession of that same gun with the intention of sale or transfer of it; the sale or transfer of that gun and; possession of bullet cartridges without a firearms certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a previous hearing, Jordan, 21, of Rochester Road, Corby, represented by advocate Liam Muir, admitted five charges all said to have occurred on October 13. They were possession of a prohibited weapon, a modified Ekol Volga pistol; possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate; cocaine possession with intent to supply; possession of MDMA with intent to supply and; possession of ketamine with intent to supply.

Reid, 22, of Epsom Walk, Corby admitted possession of a prohibited weapon – the Retay PT23 – and possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate. Both offences were said to have occurred on September 7. He denied possession of a class A drug and the prosecution said they were content to accept the plea and allow the charge to lie on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His barrister Nathalie Carter said: “They’re under no illusion as to their likely sentence.”

Warning them that jail time was inevitable, Recorder Graham Huston ordered pre-sentence reports on all the men to determine dangerousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those convicted of the most serious charges can be deemed to be ‘dangerous’ by sentencing judges, and can be given extended jail terms or licence conditions that reflect any future threat they could pose to the general public.