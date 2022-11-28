File image. An Ekol Volga starting pistol similar to the one in Keane's possession.

A man from Corby has pleaded guilty to being part of a drug dealing ring in Corby.

Keane Jordan appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Friday (November 24) to admit all five the charges against him.

The court heard that on October 13, the 21-year-old, of Rochester Road, had been found in possession of a modified Ekol Volga starting pistol that had been adapted to be capable of firing real ammunition.

He also admitted being in possession of bullet cartridges without holding a firearms certificate.

Jordan, represented in court by advocate Liam Muir, was also found in possession with intent to supply of cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA on the same date.

At the end of the appearance he was told by Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane that he faces a jail term.

He was remanded in custody and will again appear before the crown court in December for sentence.

Keane has a previous conviction for unlawful possession of PAVA spray in Greenhill Rise, Corby, committed in November 2020 when he was just 18. He also appeared in court on a further charge of failing to complete a community order imposed by the court.

