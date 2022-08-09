Man charged over firearm incident near Corby Urgent Care Centre

A Corby man has been charged with firearms and drugs offences after police were called in to stop and search a taxi in Willowbrook Road on Saturday, August, 6.

Corby’s Urgent Care Centre had been ordered into lockdown as armed police were scrambled to the medical facility car park in Cottingham Road.

After being remanded into custody, Jack Sikora, 21, appeared in court yesterday (Monday, August, 8) and further remanded – he will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in the car park of Corby Urgent Care Centre

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened on Saturday, August, 6 at about 1.30pm when a man was stopped in a taxi in Willowbrook Road and searched.

“In connection with this incident - Jack Sikora, 21, of Thoresby Court, Corby, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence (two counts), possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply - cocaine.“

Patients, visitors and staff were told to stay indoors as officers surrounded a taxi that had drawn up into the car park that had been followed by marked and unmarked police cars attending the scene.

Customers in the Boots pharmacy, inside the building next to the GP surgery and Urgent Care Centre, were kept safe by staff who locked their internal doors.