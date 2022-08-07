Lockdown at Corby urgent care centre as armed police swoop

Corby’s Urgent Care Centre was ordered into lockdown as armed police were scrambled to the medical facility in Cottingham Road, yesterday (Saturday, August, 6).

Patients, visitors and staff were told to stay indoors as officers surrounded a taxi that had drawn up into the car park that had been followed by marked and unmarked police cars attending the scene.

Customers in the Boots pharmacy, inside the building next to the GP surgery and Urgent Care Centre, were kept safe by staff who locked their internal doors at about 1.45pm.

Corby Urgent Care Centre

One mum, who wanted to remain anonymous, was visiting the centre with her six-year-old son, waiting to collect a prescription, and was locked in the pharmacy with seven others.

She said: “I was terrified. We were told to stay indoors. We were in there together. The staff were absolute stars. The lady told us to stay put and went to check on what was happening. We were there for about half an hour. I told my son that it was going to OK and there was nothing to worry about, but I was terrified.

“There were police with big guns everywhere. A cab had parked across the car park with the doors open. The taxi driver was there and a younger man in his 20s had been handcuffed – he had his hands behind his back.

"My son saw the guns I told him that the police were there to help and they weren’t there to hurt him.”