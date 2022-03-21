Last day to register to vote in Weston by Welland election

Polls for Weston by Welland Parish Council will open on Thursday, April 7, but the deadline for anyone wishing to vote in the election must register is 11.59pm tomorrow (March 22).

A total of six people will be on the ballot paper, with Steve Emery, Nicky Garratt, John Moore, Doug Ollett, Vicki Score and Keith Squibbs all hoping to serve on the council.

The last day to apply for a postal or proxy postal vote is March 23 with a 5pm deadline.

Voting takes place in April

Polling day will take place on Thursday, April 7, with polls open from 7am to 10pm.

Voters can wear a face covering inside the polling station and bring their own pens to mark the ballot paper. Single-use pens will be provided to those that do not bring a pen.