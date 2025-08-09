KGH blood test wait apology as high demand for Phlebotomy service continues

People who use Kettering General Hospital’s blood testing service have been given another apology as high demand for the Phlebotomy service continues.

Kettering General Hospital (KGH) – part of The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire (UHN) – provides blood services from the main Rothwell Road site and at satellite clinics.

But people trying to book ‘non-urgent’ tests at Wellingborough’s Isebrook Hospital, Kettering’s North Northants Council offices, Corby’s Nuffield Outpatients and newly-built Broadleaf House at Corby Diagnostic Centre, and Nene Park outpatients in Irthlingborough say they have been struggling to find appointments.

Appointments are available at all five clinics but dates vary. Some slots are for 12 days’ time, other centres only have dates for October or December.

Blood testing centres Isebrook, Corby Diagnostic Centre, Nene Park/ National World

UHN Head of Pathology Simon Hewson said: “We continue to see high demand for our routine phlebotomy service and are aware this does lead to some longer waiting times for appointments for which we apologise.

“Our telephone booking team aim to answer as many calls as possible, as soon as possible, and we would urge people to please keep checking our online booking system frequently as appointments can become available at any time.

“For more urgent appointments we work closely with our GP partners to ensure that anyone who needs a blood test within 48 hours is able to get one.”

Patients have been having difficulties booking appointments since the start of the year with delays leading to a previous apology from the service in January.

Another apology was issued in April as waiting times grew and the service reached ‘breaking point’.

All blood tests conducted by KGH’s pathology department are now by a pre-booked appointment only. The system is available 24/7 online for booking, cancelling and rescheduling appointments.

Spaces at Kettering General Hospital Pathology department are reserved for patients with hospital request forms via urgent hospital/GP requests and specialist tests only.

Patients who have been told they need a blood test have been frustrated by the delays in the system.

One resident who contacted the told the Northants Telegraph said: “The situation is ridiculous and putting patients’ safety at risk. I have just had an appointment cancelled for a blood test at Kettering council offices that I have been waiting for that was booked for over a month. It was cancelled with a few days’ notice.

"I was offered an appointment the following month at Corby. I’ve not been able to rearrange as there are no appointments at Kettering. Not everyone has transport. Something is seriously wrong.”

On Friday (August 8), when our reporter visited the website there were no appointments available in Wellingborough or Kettering’s Bowling Green Road blood test centre, and there was just one appointment at Irthlingborough bookable for December 5.

Patients would have been able to book appointment in Corby with dozens of appointments available for the end of August at the newly-opened Broadleaf House clinic at Corby as well as several dates during October at the nearby Diagnostic Centre.

Some residents have resorted to ‘going private’ for tests, others have had to travel miles to access appointments.

Slots at Kettering General Hospital Pathology Department are limited and reserved for patients requiring specialist blood tests, urgent hospital and urgent GP appointments only.

All children’s blood tests are now only available as pre-booked appointments. To book a blood test for a child, under 15 years of age, phone 01536 492694 between 8am and 4pm (Monday to Friday).

To book a blood test appointment in north Northants go to https://kgh.cxmflow.com/OABS/Appointment/Index/97731a73-32e6-46eb-84ef-8bfa56b36ad2