KGH blood test wait apology as increased demand for Phlebotomy service leaves staff 'stretched'

Kettering General Hospital blood service bosses have apologised to patients needing blood tests for the waits and lack of appointments for the phlebotomy department.

Online bookings for the satellite clinics at Wellingborough’s Isebrook Hospital, Kettering’s North Northants Council offices, Corby’s Diagnostic Centre and Nene Park outpatients in Irthlingborough have seen an increased demand.

Appointments are available at all four clinics but dates vary. Some slots are for five days’ time, other centres only have dates at the end of next month.

Nene Park outpatients - Irthlingborough, Isebrook Hospital - Wellingborough, Diagnostic Centre - Corby/KGH

A statement on the Kettering General blood service page issued today (January 23) said: “The phlebotomy (blood taking) service apologises that we are currently not able to meet demand for the service in as timely manner as we would hope.

“We are seeing an increased demand for blood taking and our resources are stretched leading to longer wait times for appointments.

“Our telephone booking lines are extremely busy, and the team are doing what they can to answer as many calls as possible, leading to long wait times when ringing.

“We are currently reviewing our capacity to try and meet the current high demand for appointments."

Blood test file picture/UGC

Patients have been ‘encouraged’ to use the online booking system.

The statement advised: “If no dates are offered it is because there are no appointments available within the next 30 days at that time, this changes daily, and we ask you try again as an appointment may become available following updates and patient cancellations.”

All blood tests conducted by KGH’s pathology department are now by a pre-booked appointment only.

The system is available 24/7 online for booking, cancelling and rescheduling appointments.

Patients have been warned that calling on phone line ‘will not provide preferential bookings for routine bloods tests’.

Appointments at Kettering General Hospital Pathology department are reserved for patients with hospital request forms via urgent hospital/GP requests and specialist tests only.

Patients referred by the hospital or by their GP can book an appointment by calling 01536 494411 between 8am and 4pm.

To book an appointment go to https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/phlebotomy-department-blood-tests/

All children’s blood tests are now only available as pre-booked appointments. To book a blood test for a child, under 15 years of age, phone 01536 492694 between 8am and 4pm (Monday to Friday).

Kettering General Hospital has been contacted for a comment.