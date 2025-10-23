Kettstock event raises hundreds of pounds for Johnny's Happy Place in Kettering

Club members have helped raise hundreds of pounds for Johnny’s Happy Place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kettstock, an annual fundraising weekend organised by Midland Band Social Club, raised £850 to go towards a good cause.

The money from this year’s event was presented to Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP) this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the club in Hallwood Road said: “Kettstock is an annually-run fundraising weekend which includes beer festival and also several live music acts.

L-R Ben Jameson (Mayor), Denise (Johnny's Happy Place), Margie Harris (Midland Band Committee), Lisa Coutts (Midland Band Committee), Jo Bradbury (Midland Band Committee)

"Friday saw Whisky Flowers with Aiden Pryor and Steph Ashcroft and Saturday saw Nevada Summerly, Kate and Marley, The Macaroons and The Jam Setters.

"The management committee at the Midland Band Social Club choose a different local charity to support every year.”

After the death of Johnny Mackay, by suicide in 2014, his family and friends had the idea of creating a weekend café – open to all but hoping to be a safe haven for those suffering with their mental health or those on a tight budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having started small, they have extended to offer free workshops for creative writing and art and free drop-in counselling.

In the past 10 years, thousands of people have come through their doors and JHP has won countless awards for their caring and innovative café.

The next fundraiser JHP is holding is at Kettering Arts Centre with Fynnius Fogg on Saturday, November 8.

The next events on at Midland Band Social Club in Hallwood Road are Ray Lewis on Saturday, November 1, the last remaining member of the Drifters and Sat, November 29 is a fancy dress rewind 80s night with YMCA tribute band - tickets are still available.