Kettering’s Wicksteed Park is up for three awards in the ‘Oscars’ of the theme park world and fans can now vote for them.

The annual UK Theme Park Awards celebrate the best theme parks in the country and for the fifth year, the public will be able to vote for their favourite best rides and attractions, entertainment and events.

Organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks, the 2024 awards have 22 categories including include theme park of the year, best customer service and best value with Wicksteed Park featured in three.

Jolly Jockeys at Wicksteed Park is up for a national award/National World

Wicksteed Park is in contention for best new attraction with their Jolly Jockeys ride, best theme park map and best new food or retail outlet for the Garden Café.

The Kettering venue will battle with the UK’s giant parks including Alton Towers and Legoland.

In advance of the public vote, a shortlist has been compiled using public nominations and with the help of a panel of expert judges including Paul Kelly (chief executive of the British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions) and Andy Hine (chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain).

A total of 28,652 nominations were received, with a total of 38 theme parks nominated for awards in 2024.

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: "Thank you to everyone who nominated us earlier this year. We can't wait to attend the awards in September and we've got our fingers crossed."

The public vote opened on July 22 and will continue until September 1. Votes will be combined with those of the expert judges to generate the final results, which will be announced at this year’s awards event on September 19.

Vote by clicking here https://ukthemeparkawards.com/vote.

The full list of categories:

Theme Park of the Year

Best New Attraction

Best Reimagined Attraction

Best Theme Park for Families

Best Theme Park for Toddlers

Best Theme Park for Thrills

Best Seaside Park

Best Ride Storytelling

Best Accessibility Initiative

Best Sustainability Initiative

Best New Event

Best Theme Park Map

Best New Food or Retail Outlet

Most Missed Attraction From The Past

Best Customer Service

Best Value Theme Park

Best Social Media Content

Best Marketing Campaign