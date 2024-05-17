And they're off! Wicksteed Park to launch new jolly jockeys ride this weekend
The Kettering attraction is set to open ‘jolly jockeys’ at the lake side, offering the chance to hit the saddle and gallop to victory around a challenging circuit of twists, turns and fences.
Jordan St Germain, Wicksteed Park’s head of operations, said: “We want a visit to Wicksteed Park to be a fantastic day out for everyone and we are so excited to be launching a new ride that is great fun and that we are sure everyone will love.
“The jolly jockeys ride is part of our commitment to add new attractions and make our wristbands even better value for money than they already are.”
The ride is the latest addition to the theme park after the opening of galaxy invaders and the garden wheel in recent years.
All of the park’s rides and attractions will be open each weekend in May and throughout the half-term and summer holidays.
The park has reduced pre-booked, dated wristbands to £20, held individual ride tickets at £3 and now children under 0.9m go for free when accompanied by someone who has paid for a ticket or wristband.