Kettering Youth Theatre Group marks 50 golden years by letting hair down with Rapunzel panto

Kettering Youth Theatre Group (KYTG) will mark its 50th anniversary with a production of Rapunzel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50th year anniversary production will run from December 29 to January 1 at the The Masque Theatre in Barton Seagrave.

As well as their golden milestone family-friendly show, the group is asking for golden memories of past productions for a special programme its putting together. KYTG alumni have been asked to add their memories of the five decades, whether on or off stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for KYTG said: “This year marks a monumental milestone for us, our 50th anniversary of serving the community!

Kettering Youth Theatre Group celebrates 50 years this December /National World

"We are celebrating this landmark with our forthcoming production of Rapunzel, which promises to be a fantastic, family-friendly show.

“As we approach our spectacular 50th Anniversary, we're building a special programme to celebrate five decades of incredible talent and cherished memories.”

The group is searching for photos, stories, and unforgettable moments from people’s time with KYTG including their favourite shows, funny memories and reminiscences from past productions.

Please send your contributions to [email protected].