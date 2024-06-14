Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you got The Seb Factor? A huge new talent competition for U18s has been launched by schoolboy Sebastian Nunney’s family.

Singers, dancers, magicians, musicians and more from solos to large groups are being invited to enter the live final at the Lighthouse Theatre, in honour of Seb who died in January.

Until 2014 one of the most popular events on the Kettering calendar was The K Factor - a talent competition that celebrated the best our region had to offer.

This year, the team that brought you Strictly for Sebastian is bringing the event back in October with a new name - The Seb Factor.

The Seb Factor winner will take part in the Kettering Christmas lights switch-on /National World

Gregg Nunney, Sebastian’s dad said: “Sebastian loved music. He used to sing his favourite Drifters and Sam Cooke songs with his guitar every day. He would absolutely love to be up on stage so it seemed like the right event for us to organise.

"We are looking for acts who think they have what it takes to make it to our live final, a glamorous show at the Lighthouse Theatre on Saturday, October 6 - and your talent could be anything from singing to dancing, from magicians to musicians.”

Team Sebastian has already donated over £75,000 this year to help support local young people and their families in memory of six-year-old Sebastian, who united the community before losing his fight against childhood cancer Neuroblastoma.

Sebastian Nunney/Team Sebastian

Money from ticket sales, sponsorship and fundraising will be used to help local charities supporting young people under the Team Sebastian banner.

As well as a slot at the Kettering Christmas Lights switch on, the winning act will receive a selection of vouchers for both local and national brands and an opportunity to donate £500 to a local good cause of their choice.

The closing date for applications is Sunday, July 14 2024.

Contestants must be available to perform at both the live show on Saturday, October 6 2024 and Kettering Christmas Lights Switch On, Thursday, November 28.

There is no lower age limit, but all entrants must be eighteen or under by 31st December 2024.