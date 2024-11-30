Kettering Town hope to have opponents Doncaster Rovers for breakfast thanks to Weetabix sponsorship deal

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 30th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Kettering Town FC players will be able to tuck into bowls of Northamptonshire’s famous breakfast cereal before their FA Cup second round game thanks to a sponsorship deal with neighbours Weetabix.

The Poppies and Weetabix are based on the same road in Burton Latimer – the two famous brands within sight of each other on Polwell Lane.

As Kettering Town face Doncaster Rovers at Latimer Park, the cereal giant has joined as one of the sponsors of their local team.

At a training session for the second round match players and managers were each presented with a personalised box of Weetabix with their name on it.

L-r Kettering Town FC players Marvin Sordell and Gary Hooper, Weetabix sponsoring the Poppies in their FA Cup qualifier match against Doncaster on Sunday. Paul Marriott/PA Media AssignmentsL-r Kettering Town FC players Marvin Sordell and Gary Hooper, Weetabix sponsoring the Poppies in their FA Cup qualifier match against Doncaster on Sunday. Paul Marriott/PA Media Assignments
L-r Kettering Town FC players Marvin Sordell and Gary Hooper, Weetabix sponsoring the Poppies in their FA Cup qualifier match against Doncaster on Sunday. Paul Marriott/PA Media Assignments

The team will be cheered on by staff at the famous business and supported at their big match this Sunday

Kettering Town hope they will have opponents Doncaster Rovers for breakfast – all fortified by a bowlfuls of locally made and grown Weetabix.

The Poppies play in the FA Cup against Doncaster this Sunday at midday.

Anyone without a ticket can watch the match live on BBC 2 from 11.45am on Sunday (December 1).

