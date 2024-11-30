Kettering Town hope to have opponents Doncaster Rovers for breakfast thanks to Weetabix sponsorship deal
The Poppies and Weetabix are based on the same road in Burton Latimer – the two famous brands within sight of each other on Polwell Lane.
As Kettering Town face Doncaster Rovers at Latimer Park, the cereal giant has joined as one of the sponsors of their local team.
At a training session for the second round match players and managers were each presented with a personalised box of Weetabix with their name on it.
The team will be cheered on by staff at the famous business and supported at their big match this Sunday
Kettering Town hope they will have opponents Doncaster Rovers for breakfast – all fortified by a bowlfuls of locally made and grown Weetabix.
The Poppies play in the FA Cup against Doncaster this Sunday at midday.
Anyone without a ticket can watch the match live on BBC 2 from 11.45am on Sunday (December 1).
